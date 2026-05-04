Acid attack cases: SC flags alarming increase, asks Centre to consider enhancing punishment

The bench also suggested that assets of those convicted in such heinous cases be attached to compensate the victims of acid attacks.

It also highlighted the need to have control over the sale of acid in the market.

The CJI observed that the offence of acid attack should be dealt with extremely harshly.

During the hearing, it was pointed out before the bench that the victims, to whom acid was administered by force, were not included within the expression 'acid attack victims' under the 2016 Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the nodal ministry has already proposed to amend the schedule appended to the 2016 Act.

"Pending suitable amendment... it is directed that for all intents and purposes, especially to give effect to the 2016 Act, acid attack victims shall also include the victims to whom acid has been administered and shall include those who have suffered internal injuries even if there is no outer disfigurement," the bench said.