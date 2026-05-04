Vijay on course to create history in TN; UDF poised for return in Kerala; NDA set for another term in Pondy

Though located between Tamil Nadu districts, neighbouring Puducherry seemed unfazed by a TVK "wave" and once again seems to have given the thumbs up to the incumbent AINRC-led NDA dispensation in the union territory.

Counting of votes polled in the April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala and Puducherry, and the April 23 elections in Tamil Nadu were taken up for counting on Monday in the two states and the UT.

Contrary to most exit polls having predicted a ruling DMK show in Tamil Nadu, debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was on the path to leading in 109 of the 233 seats it contested. Though the party fielded nominees for all 234 seats, its candidate's nomination in Edappadi in Salem was rejected on technical grounds.