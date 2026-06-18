What are the top headlines of today, June 18, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (June 18, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Mediator Pakistan signs US-Iran peace memorandum
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding - aimed at restoring peace in West Asia - as the key mediator of the negotiations, his office said.
2) Putin, leaders of Southeast Asia agree to bolster ties at summit in Russia
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Russia's ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as he hosted a summit intended to strengthen economic and political ties with the bloc.
3) Ukraine hits Moscow oil refinery, disrupting commercial flights in major drone attack
Ukraine hit a Moscow oil refinery for a second time in a week and disrupted commercial flights at Moscow airports in one of its biggest drone attacks since Russia's invasion more than four years ago, Russian officials said Thursday.
4) Delhi HC reserves verdict on Telegram ban, questions curbs on 150 million users
The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the Centre’s decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, saying how the rights of 150 million users of the messaging app can be curtailed just because a few of them are taking up the test.
5) SC refuses interim order on plea against implementation of CBSE's three-language policy
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to pass any interim order on a plea challenging the implementation of a CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session.
6) Ex-Reliance Anil Ambani Group MD Sateesh Seth sent to 14-day judicial custody in PMLA case
A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former managing director of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG), Sateesh Seth, to 14 days in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to hawala money transfer.
7) TN Assembly session to last three days; debate on Governor's address from June 22
The first Assembly session of the newly elected TVK government commenced on Thursday with the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address. After the address, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided to hold the Assembly session for three days, with the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's Address scheduled to begin on June 22.
8) Tamil Thai Vazhthu first, National Anthem no issue: Minister Rajmohan defends Assembly protocol
Defending the TVK government’s decision to begin the inaugural Assembly session with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Minister Rajmohan on Thursday asserted that giving primacy to Tamil was a matter of policy and identity, while making it clear that the government had no objection to the National Anthem being played.
9) Mekedatu will benefit TN farmers more than Karnataka: CM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday defended the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, asserting that it would benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka and reiterating that the state remained committed to releasing 177 TMC of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state as mandated by the Supreme Court.
10) HD Hyundai's Thoothukudi shipyard project to create 15,000 jobs
In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday assured full cooperation and administrative support for the proposed shipbuilding project of HD Hyundai in Thoothukudi.
11) Manika Batra dropped from Asian Games squad for not meeting TTFI selection criteria
India's most recognisable table tennis star, Manika Batra, was on Thursday dropped from the national squad for this year's Asian Games as she did not meet the selection criteria set by the TTFI.
12) FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast striker Wahi barred from World Cup match in Canada amid match-fixing probe
Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi, who is being investigated into suspected match-fixing, has not been authorized to travel to Canada for his team's next World Cup match against Germany, the Ivorian soccer federation said on Thursday.