Tamil Thai Vazhthu first, National Anthem no issue: Minister Rajmohan defends Assembly protocol

On the opposition’s role in the House, Rajmohan said the Assembly possessed its own dignity and conventions, and opposition parties were free to express dissent through democratic means.

Responding to concerns over crimes against women, he said the number of cases being registered had come down compared to 2024, when an average of 30 cases a day were reportedly recorded. “More survivors are now coming forward and speaking out because they feel safer. The government is acting swiftly to maintain law and order and ensure justice,” he said.

Rajmohan also reiterated the government’s support for a nationwide caste census and said pressure would continue to be exerted on the Centre to conduct it. He further welcomed the resumption of live telecasts of Assembly proceedings after a gap of nearly five years, calling it an example of democratic transparency.