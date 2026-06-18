Tamil Thai Vazhthu first, National Anthem no issue: Minister Rajmohan defends Assembly protocol

CHENNAI: Defending the TVK government’s decision to begin the inaugural Assembly session with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Minister Rajmohan on Thursday asserted that giving primacy to Tamil was a matter of policy and identity, while making it clear that the government had no objection to the National Anthem being played.
The first session of the Assembly under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay commenced with the customary Governor’s Address, marking the start of a new legislative term following the recent Assembly elections. With a large number of first-time legislators elected to the House, members had undergone a two-day orientation programme at Kalaivanar Arangam before attending the session.
Talking to reporters after the proceedings, Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Rajmohan described the new Assembly as one marked by greater youth participation and broader representation.
“This is an Assembly with significant participation from young legislators. It has evolved into a House that reflects social justice through balanced representation. Tamil is our breath, our speech, our life and our identity. Tamil has always enjoyed primacy and will continue to do so,” he said.
Referring to a Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ circular that prescribed the rendering of Vande Mataram at official functions, the minister said the State government believed the Tamil Thai Vazhthu should be accorded precedence. “There is no contradiction in singing the National Song. We have never said it should not be played. The National Anthem was also rendered during the proceedings,” he added.
On the opposition’s role in the House, Rajmohan said the Assembly possessed its own dignity and conventions, and opposition parties were free to express dissent through democratic means.
Responding to concerns over crimes against women, he said the number of cases being registered had come down compared to 2024, when an average of 30 cases a day were reportedly recorded. “More survivors are now coming forward and speaking out because they feel safer. The government is acting swiftly to maintain law and order and ensure justice,” he said.
Rajmohan also reiterated the government’s support for a nationwide caste census and said pressure would continue to be exerted on the Centre to conduct it. He further welcomed the resumption of live telecasts of Assembly proceedings after a gap of nearly five years, calling it an example of democratic transparency.