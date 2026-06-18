SC refuses to pass interim order on plea against implementation of CBSE's 3-language policy

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana tagged the plea filed by NGO Friends of People for Active Democracy with similar petitions pending on the issue.

"We cannot pass a single-line order today. This matter was argued at length. There is no question of interim protection," the bench said as it ordered the tagging of the matter.

During the brief hearing, the counsel appearing for the NGO submitted that they are not challenging the three-language policy per se but just the implementation part of it.