Mekedatu will benefit TN farmers more than Karnataka: CM DK Shivakumar

Stressing that it is only a balancing reservoir, the chief minister said “not even a bucket of water” will be used for irrigation, except for Bengaluru's drinking water needs.

The chief minister said the project would not affect Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water and argued that the reservoir would help ensure timely releases to the downstream state.

Shivakumar said the entire Tamil Nadu politics has revolved around Cauvery for the past 40 to 50 years.

"See, for the entire Tamil Nadu political establishment, this (Cauvery water sharing dispute) has been a political agenda for the last 40–50 years. I do not want to interfere in their politics," he said and underlined that the Mekedatu project was before the court, which has already given directions.

Shivakumar said the judgment has benefited both states.