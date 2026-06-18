FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast striker Wahi barred from World Cup match in Canada amid match-fixing probe

Ivory Coast faces Germany on Saturday in Toronto.

The federation said Wahi will not be able to travel with the squad because “the necessary administrative authorizations for his entry into Canadian territory could not be obtained at this stage.”

Wahi started in attack for Ivory Coast when it beat Ecuador 1-0 in its opening game in Philadelphia on Monday. He will remain in the United States pending the team's return, the federation said.

The French soccer league said on Wednesday that an “unusual amount of bets” were placed internationally on Wahi receiving a yellow card during a Ligue 1 game with Nice in May.