Manika Batra dropped from Asian Games squad for not meeting TTFI's selection criteria

Manika's exclusion is down to her absence from domestic events because of which she does not feature in the Table Tennis Federation of India's (TTFI) rankings.

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4. She is part of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.

Manika, who has won multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and a historic mixed doubles bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, is currently India's second highest-ranked female player at 51, behind Sreeja Akula who is 45th in the latest ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) rankings.

TTFI selects players based on international and national rankings.