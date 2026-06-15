What are the top headlines of today, June 15, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (June 15, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Three-year-old raped, murdered in Tiruvallur; guest worker arreste
A three-year-old girl died on Monday after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old man at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district.
2) India, Slovakia upgrade ties to comprehensive partnership
India and Slovakia on Monday elevated their ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership and vowed to boost bilateral trade and defence cooperation following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.
3) Indian LNG carrier Disha safely transits Strait of Hormuz
4) SC stays proceedings before HCs on pleas challenging transgender law
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed further proceedings before the high courts on petitions challenging the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026.
5) Wholesale inflation hits record high of 9.68 pc in May as fuel costs spike
Wholesale price inflation shot up to a record 9.68 per cent in May, from 8.26 per cent in April, led by a sharp spike in prices of fuel and power, reflecting the impact of energy shocks emanating from the West Asia war.
6) UK crime agency arrests Indian man in raid on Russian shadow fleet oil tanker
An Indian man was arrested by UK authorities in connection with the alleged violation of Western sanctions on Russia.
7) DNA test reveals twins through IVF share genetic mismatch; Delhi couple files complaint
A Delhi-based couple filed a police complaint after a DNA test allegedly revealed that their twin born through an IVF procedure shares no genetic connection with either parent, raising questions about embryo-handling protocols at the hospital.
8) We have not left TMC, will claim its symbol, says rebel MP; party cites anti-defection law
Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty on Monday said the breakaway faction is trying to “rectify” the party, and would fight for the control of its election symbol, even as the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit termed the move illegal under the anti-defection law.
9) Three youths injured in firing in Manipur's Kangpokpi, brought to Imphal for treatment
At least three persons were injured in an exchange of fire between two groups in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday, officials said.
10) 'Priyadarshini': Kerala launches free bus travel scheme for women
Fulfilling a key poll promise, the Congress-led UDF government on Monday rolled out the free bus travel for women scheme, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan calling it a "decisive step" towards building a new Kerala.
11) Mega football stadium, five-star hotels soon in Meghalaya, says CM
The northeast region is "daring to dream" in shaping its growth story, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said here on Monday and announced that in the next few years, eight new five-star hotels are set to be opened in his state.
12) 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22 in Palghar
Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows like "Kumkum Bhagya" and "Wagle Ki Duniya", allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.