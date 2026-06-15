DNA test reveals twins through IVF share genetic mismatch; Delhi couple files complaint

Rahul Rathore, 41, a builder by profession and his wife Meenu, 39 -- who claimed that they were residing in Gurugram in fear as they raised serious questions at the fertility centre -- said they want only their children.

Speaking to PTI, Rathore said based on a Delhi court order, an FIR was registered against the In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centre at Greater Kailash police station on March 31.

"Besides this, the police are not taking any action and we are being pressured from all sides, but we will not rest until we get our children back," Rathore alleged in the complaint.