Kerala launches free bus travel scheme for women, CM calls it decisive step

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fulfilling a key poll promise, the Congress-led UDF government on Monday rolled out the free bus travel for women scheme, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan calling it a "decisive step" towards building a new Kerala.
Opposition CPI (M) boycotted the launch claiming the rollout was confined only to ordinary KSRTC services, while the BJP staged protests alleging the UDF did not implement its promise in total.
With the launch of the 'Priyadarshini' scheme, Kerala joined other southern states, including Congress-ruled Karnataka and Telangana, to offer free bus rides for women. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also extend similar sops to women.
CM Satheesan inaugurated the scheme at the KSRTC bus terminal in Thampanoor here and described it as a proud moment for the government, which fulfilled the promise within a month of assuming office. The initiative was aimed at easing travel expenses and boosting economic empowerment and will cover women and transgender persons free travel in ordinary KSRTC buses across the state.
Inaugurating the landmark initiative by lighting a traditional lamp in a function at the depot, the CM said it was not an act of charity but a welfare measure with significant socio-economic impact.
"Thousands of women depend on KSRTC every day for work, education, healthcare, office-related needs and other purposes. This scheme will strengthen their financial security and self-reliance," he said.
Satheesan said the government would provide around Rs 800 crore annually to KSRTC for implementing the scheme and asserted that the move would not create a financial burden for the state-run transport corporation.
"Women can now travel with dignity and confidence. They can proudly say this is their government's bus service," he said.
Recalling an interaction with a beneficiary soon after the poll promise was announced, the CM said a woman had asked him what she should do with the money saved through the scheme, and he advised her to invest it in a monthly savings scheme.
He also said the government had clear plans to strengthen the private transport sector.
In a Facebook post later, Satheesan said the launch marked the beginning of a journey towards greater self-respect, self-reliance and economic security for women.
"This is not merely a bus journey. It is also a decisive step by the UDF government towards building a new Kerala," he said.
The benefits of the scheme would be felt in households across the state, especially among thousands of women who travel long distances daily for work, he added.
"The money spent on tickets until now should become their savings. That will strengthen their confidence and resilience. We will fulfil every promise made to the people of Kerala," he added.
Transport Minister CP John said the government's objective was to further democratise KSRTC and make public transport more accessible.
Following the inauguration, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues travelled in a KSRTC bus from Thampanoor to the Secretariat along with women passengers.
The Perumathura-bound bus used for the inaugural ride was decorated with balloons, while an all-women crew-- the driver and conductor, led the operations.
John extended wishes to the crew by with handshakes.
The CM greeted party workers and public by waving hands sitting on a front seat along with the transport minister.
Various ministers, MLAs and other people's representatives travelled in KSRTC buses in different districts to mark the occasion.
Main opposition CPI(M), however, stayed away from the programme, alleging that the government had diluted its poll promise by limiting the concession to ordinary KSRTC services in the first phase.
The BJP workers staged protests in some places accusing the Congress-led government of failing to fulfill the poll promise completely.
The scheme was one of the five "Indira Guarantees" announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly election campaign.
Under the first phase, women of all ages and transgender persons will be eligible for free travel in all 3,125 ordinary KSRTC buses irrespective of income or social status.
No registration, application or documentation will be required.
Beneficiaries need only obtain a zero-value 'Priyadarshini' ticket from conductors through Electronic Ticket Machines (ETMs), which will digitally record journeys and facilitate reimbursement to KSRTC.
The government said the initiative is intended to reduce the financial burden on women and transgender persons who rely on public transport for work, education, healthcare and other daily needs.
Satheesan had earlier said that the future expansion of the scheme would be considered following KSRTC's financial position and revenue generation. The scheme will also be periodically reviewed to assess usage patterns and operational requirements.