Kerala launches free bus travel scheme for women, CM calls it decisive step

Opposition CPI (M) boycotted the launch claiming the rollout was confined only to ordinary KSRTC services, while the BJP staged protests alleging the UDF did not implement its promise in total.

With the launch of the 'Priyadarshini' scheme, Kerala joined other southern states, including Congress-ruled Karnataka and Telangana, to offer free bus rides for women. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also extend similar sops to women.

CM Satheesan inaugurated the scheme at the KSRTC bus terminal in Thampanoor here and described it as a proud moment for the government, which fulfilled the promise within a month of assuming office. The initiative was aimed at easing travel expenses and boosting economic empowerment and will cover women and transgender persons free travel in ordinary KSRTC buses across the state.