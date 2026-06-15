We have not left TMC, will claim its symbol, says rebel MP; party cites anti-defection law

“It is the political party outside Parliament (not the party representatives sitting inside Parliament) which must first split or merge, and then after this condition, the people inside do not attract the anti-defection law if 2/3rds choose to break away.” Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy told PTI Videos, “Now it is clear that the AITC is the party with Mamata Banerjee as chairman. The symbol is two flowers, whose goal is to defeat the BJP.

“Twenty MPs elected on TMC symbol decided to betray their voters by joining an obscure party, some National(ist) Citizens Party of India, illegally, declaring their support for the NDA under Modi.” “They obviously did this to avoid the provisions of Schedule 10(4) of the Constitution. People are watching this news,” he said.

During their meeting with Birla on Sunday, the rebel MPs also sought a separate seating arrangement in Parliament, even as TMC parliamentary party leader Abhishek Banerjee urged the Speaker not to accord any recognition to the breakaway faction.