India, Slovakia upgrade ties to comprehensive partnership

The two leaders also agreed to work towards the "earliest" implementation of the India-European Union free trade agreement that is expected to significantly shore up the bilateral economic engagement.

Modi is in Bratislava as part of his week-long visit to Europe. It is the first visit to Slovakia by an Indian prime minister.

"We have decided to elevate our relations to the status of a Comprehensive Partnership. This symbolises our shared beliefs, shared priorities, and shared future," he said in his media statement.