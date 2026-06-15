'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22 in Palghar

She was 22.

Ugale allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in the Nallasopara area around 7 pm Sunday when she was alone at her home, an official said.

"A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI.

The actor's father told the Achole police that he does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death, the official said.