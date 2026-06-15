WPI inflation rises to 9.68 pc in May as fuel, food, manufactured items see price spike

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday released the Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation data revising the base year to 2022-23, from 2011-12 earlier.

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation in fuel and power jumped to 30.33 per cent in May as against 24.89 per cent in April. In crude petroleum, inflation was 61.51 per cent in May, as against 56.31 per cent in the previous month.