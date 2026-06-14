What are the top headlines of today, June 14, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 14, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Using cold water bottles to stop decomposition: Crew on TN sailor’s death off Oman coast
The 35-year-old sailor from Tamil Nadu, who was the second officer of a ship that was searched by the US Marines near the Strait of Hormuz, died on board because the shipowner failed to pay the meagre fee of 10 Omani riyals, alleged the Forward Seamen’s Union of India
2) Tamil Nadu to unveil policy for global export of Sivakasi crackers: Minister S Keerthana
Tamil Nadu government will introduce a new policy initiative to help Sivakasi firecrackers enter global markets and compete with Chinese products, said Industries Minister S Keerthana.The logistics and transport infrastructure will be improved to export crackers from the Chennai and Thoothukudi ports.
3) Tamil Nadu gets biggest share of Southern Railway's passenger service upgrade in FY26
Tamil Nadu emerged as the biggest beneficiary of Southern Railway's passenger service expansion during 2025-26, with the zone introducing 23 new train services linked to the state, adding 65 coaches to existing trains.
4) GK Vasan snaps ties with AIADMK-led NDA
5) Kerala Health Minister defends Nipah response, says no reason for panic
6) Cockroach Janta Party holds protest in Hyderabad, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's exit
The Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations staged a protest here on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and irregularities related to the CBSE’s on-screen marking system.
7) UP: Three men arrested for killing acquaintance over refusal to massage feet at liquor party
8) 8 men die in 4 months in Chhattisgarh village, locals suspect liquor poisoning; probe on
Police have launched an investigation after eight men died over four months in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, with locals alleging they may have been given a poisonous substance with liquor, officials said on Sunday.
9) Israeli military strikes Beirut suburbs in the lead-up to anticipated US-Iran deal
The Israeli military announced on Sunday it launched strikes on Beirut targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital.
10) Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed Sunday