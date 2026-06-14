Tamil Nadu gets biggest share of Southern Railway's passenger service upgrade in FY26

Data released by Southern railway shows that the zone also expanded capacity on heavily patronised routes, increased frequencies, extended select services and added more than 150 new stoppages across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Among the major services introduced were Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express, the New Jalpaiguri–Nagercoil and New Jalpaiguri–Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Expresses, the Tambaram–Thiruvananthapuram Amrit Bharat Express and the Podanur–Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express. Southern Railway also introduced the Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express.