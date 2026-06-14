World

Israeli military strikes Beirut suburbs in lead-up to anticipated US-Iran deal

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu AP
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ISLAMABAD: The Israeli military announced on Sunday it launched strikes on Beirut targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel.

When Israel last struck the Beirut suburbs a week ago, Iran responded with strikes on Israel.

Tehran, which is Hezbollah's main backer, has insisted that any US-Iran ceasefire deal must also include an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel on March 2, two days after the US and Israel attacked Iran, sparking war in the Middle East.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli military
US-Iran deal
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