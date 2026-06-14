Cockroach Janta Party holds protest in Hyderabad, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's exit

Protestors gathered in large numbers at Dharna Chowk here to voice their frustration against the NDA government at the Centre.

The protesters raised slogans like "we want justice" and 'resign Dharmendra Pradhan'.

Addressing the gathering, activist Sonam Wangchuk clarified that the agitation is not a bid for political power or to challenge any political outfit, but to raise public awareness and safeguard citizens' rights.