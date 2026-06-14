Tamil Nadu man on US sanctions-hit ship dies off Oman coast

DUBAI: An Indian national died due to medical complications aboard a vessel currently docked at Duqm Port in Oman, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said, adding that it has initiated efforts to bring his body back.
While the Embassy did not provide the details of the medical conditions leading to his death, reports quoted seafarer’s association identified the man as Nishanth Uirthanathan, a 35-year-old second officer hailing from Tamil Nadu.
In a social media post on Sunday, the Indian mission said, "The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities.
With no help coming from the shipowner or authorities from the Indian Embassy and Oman, the crew members of the ship have been using cold water bottles “in a desperate attempt to slow decomposition”, the association alleged in a social media post.
The Embassy did not provide the details of the medical conditions leading to the death of the man, Nishanth Uirthanathan, whom the seafarers' association identified as a 35-year-old second officer hailing from Tamil Nadu.