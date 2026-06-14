Tamil Nadu man on US sanctions-hit ship dies off Oman coast

While the Embassy did not provide the details of the medical conditions leading to his death, reports quoted seafarer’s association identified the man as Nishanth Uirthanathan, a 35-year-old second officer hailing from Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Indian mission said, "The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities.