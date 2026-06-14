Tamil Nadu to unveil policy for global export of Sivakasi crackers: Minister S Keerthana

Focus on exports and global markets

Speaking about the initiative, Keerthana said Sivakasi accounts for nearly 90 per cent of India's firecracker production and generates an annual trade volume of more than Rs 6,000 crore.However, the industry has been facing several crises in the recent years

She noted that the next major goal for the industry is to secure a larger share of the international market.

The Minister said increasing exports would help Sivakasi manufacturers compete with Chinese firecracker producers and create new opportunities for the district's economy.