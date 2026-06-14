Tamil Nadu to unveil policy for global export of Sivakasi crackers: Minister S Keerthana

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will introduce a new policy initiative to help Sivakasi firecrackers enter global markets and compete with Chinese products, said Industries Minister S Keerthana.The logistics and transport infrastructure will be improved to export crackers from the Chennai and Thoothukudi ports.
The minister said the initiative would focus on increasing exports, improving worker safety, and upgrading the industry to international standards. The move is expected to strengthen the economy of Virudhunagar district and improve the global recognition of the Sivakasi fireworks sector, a Maalaimalar report quoted her as saying
Speaking about the initiative, Keerthana said Sivakasi accounts for nearly 90 per cent of India's firecracker production and generates an annual trade volume of more than Rs 6,000 crore.However, the industry has been facing several crises in the recent years
She noted that the next major goal for the industry is to secure a larger share of the international market.
The Minister said increasing exports would help Sivakasi manufacturers compete with Chinese firecracker producers and create new opportunities for the district's economy.
Keerthana said the government is working on a dedicated policy framework to further regulate the industry and bring it in line with global standards.
As part of the initiative, a new expert committee will be formed to recommend measures aimed at preventing accidents in factories and improving worker safety.
The government is also planning to improve logistics and transport infrastructure to facilitate the safe movement of firecrackers for export through the Chennai and Thoothukudi ports.
The minister said the policy would encourage the manufacture of green crackers and help align Sivakasi products with import regulations followed by other countries.
At present, only a limited number of large manufacturers are involved in exports. The new initiative is expected to create opportunities for small and micro units to participate in international trade as well.
While expanding the reach of Sivakasi firecrackers in overseas markets, the Tamil Nadu government is also taking steps to ensure worker welfare, said Minister Keerthana, adding that the measures would help improve the global standing of Virudhunagar district and the fireworks industry.