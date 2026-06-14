8 men die in 4 months in Chhattisgarh village, locals suspect liquor poisoning; probe on

The body of one of the victims was exhumed on Saturday as part of a thorough probe into the matter, they said.

The deaths occurred between February and May this year in Kharve village under the Kasdol police station limits, the police said.

Villagers and relatives of the deceased submitted a complaint last week, prompting an inquiry, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Kasdol, Kaushal Kishore Wasnik said.