8 men die in 4 months in Chhattisgarh village, locals suspect liquor poisoning; probe on

BALODABAZAR: Police have launched an investigation after eight men died over four months in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, with locals alleging they may have been given a poisonous substance with liquor, officials said on Sunday.
The body of one of the victims was exhumed on Saturday as part of a thorough probe into the matter, they said.
The deaths occurred between February and May this year in Kharve village under the Kasdol police station limits, the police said.
Villagers and relatives of the deceased submitted a complaint last week, prompting an inquiry, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Kasdol, Kaushal Kishore Wasnik said.
During the investigation and questioning, certain suspicious circumstances emerged regarding these deaths. Prima facie, the matter appears suspicious, following which an accidental death case has been registered, Wasnik said.
As part of the probe, the body of the last victim, identified as Mehetaru Sahu, who died on May 14, was exhumed on Saturday and sent for forensic and toxicological examination, he said.
Doctors had advised Sahu's family to get the postmortem conducted after he died in a hospital. However, the family declined at the time, saying they had no doubts about the cause of death and performed the last rites, the official said.
"The forensic and toxicology reports will help determine the exact cause of death. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings," Wasnik said.
Villagers have expressed suspicion about a man who runs a grocery shop in the village. However, police said no evidence has been found against him so far.
Residents claimed that the eight deceased men had met the shopkeeper before their deaths. Investigation will show whether any harmful substance was mixed in liquor, water, soft drinks, or food consumed by the victims, the official said.
In their complaint, villagers alleged that all eight men died after consuming a narcotic or poisonous substance mixed with liquor. They also cited the case of one Kartik Kumhar, who allegedly consumed the same substance but survived as he vomited shortly thereafter.
The complainants also claimed the substance was so potent that victims died before they could receive timely medical treatment. The villagers have demanded registration of an FIR and strict action against the suspect.
Police said the allegations were being thoroughly investigated and no conclusions would be drawn until forensic evidence is available.