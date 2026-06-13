What are the top headlines of today, June 13, 2026 ?

5 IAF personnel killed in crash-landing of AN 32 transport plane in Assam's Jorhat

Five Indian Air Force personnel, including two officers, were killed when their Russian-origin Antonov An-32 transport aircraft crashed while landing at Jorhat in Assam on Saturday.

Aavin denies discontinuing 'Green Magic' milk, says distribution normal

State-owned Aavin on Saturday clarified that its green-packaged milk brand had not been discontinued and that distribution was continuing as usual.

TN seeks Central nod to desilt Vaigai dam

The Tamil Nadu government has sought necessary approval from the Centre to desilt the Vaigai dam, which serves the agriculture needs and also meets the drinking requirement in the region, state Energy Resources and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar said on Saturday.

Mother arrested for poisoning 18-month-old son to death in Salem

A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Salem district for allegedly poisoning her 18-month-old son to death after considering the child an obstacle to her plans for a second marriage, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Lord Ayyappa devotees organisation seeks CBI probe into Sabarimala gold loss

An organisation of Lord Ayyappa devotees has expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing SIT probe into the Sabarimala gold loss cases and urged the Kerala government to hand over the matter to the CBI.

Trump accuses Iran of attacking Indian ships; Tehran rejects charge as 'baseless'

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, describing the alleged action as "totally unacceptable", while Tehran rejected the charge as "baseless".

PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag to headline India's Asian Games squad

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and reigning men's doubles champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will headline the Indian badminton squad at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Nearly 6 years in jail, no trial: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam move fresh bail pleas in 2020 Delhi riots case

Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have moved fresh bail applications before a court here in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, contending that their continued incarceration without commencement of trial violated their fundamental right to liberty.

Vizag Steel Plant accident death toll rises to 10

The death toll in the recent Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident rose to 10 on Saturday, following the death of another worker, said an official.

Free travel for women to begin on June 15 in seven KSRTC bus categories

KSRTC has released a list of bus categories in which free travel for women will be implemented under the Priyadarshini scheme from June 15, officials said on Saturday. According to the list, women and transgender persons will be able to travel free of charge on seven categories of ordinary buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.