TN seeks Central nod to desilt Vaigai dam

The accumulation of sediments and sand over the years has reduced the storage of water in the reservoir and as per official estimates nearly 18 - 20 per cent of water storage is lost due to these deposits, he said.

“The state government has submitted requests to the Centre seeking environmental clearance to take up desilting work. The administration aims to commence the desilting within the next two months once all the formal procedures were completed,” Kumar told reporters after inspecting the dam in the district.

Initial estimates suggest a multi-year project extending to nine years, but the state government hopes to expedite the process in order to ensure the storage capacity in the reservoir is enhanced at the earliest, he said.