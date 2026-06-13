Vizag Steel Plant accident death toll rises to 10

A sudden severe explosion in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) in Vizag killed eight workers and injured six more on June 8. “Worker Suri Babu died today (June 13) around 1 pm,” a Visakhapatnam health official told PTI.

He said Suri Babu succumbed to the severe burn injuries, between 95 and 100 per cent, he sustained in the ghastly accident. Earlier, on June 10, another worker succumbed to his burn injuries.

Out of six injured persons, two died, two got discharged from the hospital, and another two are undergoing treatment in a stable condition, the official added.