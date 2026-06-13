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Vizag Steel Plant accident death toll rises to 10

The death toll in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant explosion rose to 10 after injured worker Suri Babu succumbed to severe burn injuries. The June 8 blast at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd had killed eight workers and injured six others
Officials inspect the accident site at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant)
Officials inspect the accident site at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant)PTI
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VISAKHAPATNAM: The death toll in the recent Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident rose to 10 on Saturday, following the death of another worker, said an official.

A sudden severe explosion in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) in Vizag killed eight workers and injured six more on June 8. “Worker Suri Babu died today (June 13) around 1 pm,” a Visakhapatnam health official told PTI.

He said Suri Babu succumbed to the severe burn injuries, between 95 and 100 per cent, he sustained in the ghastly accident. Earlier, on June 10, another worker succumbed to his burn injuries.

Out of six injured persons, two died, two got discharged from the hospital, and another two are undergoing treatment in a stable condition, the official added.

Officials inspect the accident site at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant)
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Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd
Vizag Steel Plant
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant explosion
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