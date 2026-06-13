PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag to headline India's Asian Games squad

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) selection committee finalised the squad after reviewing recent performances across national and international tournaments, alongside BWF rankings as of May 26.

Led by India's top-ranked men's singles player Lakshya Sen, the squad also features last edition's bronze medallist HS Prannoy and former world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth, all part of India's historic men's team silver-medal campaign at the previous edition in Hangzhou.

The Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4, and India will be hoping to replicate or even surpass their splendid show of 2023 edition.

India capped their most successful badminton campaign in Hangzhou, yielding one gold, one silver, and an individual bronze through Prannoy.

The men's contingent retains much of the core that secured a bronze medal at the BWF Thomas Cup earlier this year.