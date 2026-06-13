5 IAF personnel killed in crash-landing of AN 32 transport plane in Assam's Jorhat

The co-pilot of the aircraft has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Jorhat, sources said. Six personnel were onboard the plane.

The aircraft met with the accident during a routine sortie at approximately 10 AM, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The deceased personnel are: Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.