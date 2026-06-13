Free bus travel for women, transgender persons begins in Kerala from June 15

The categories covered under the scheme are Ordinary, City Ordinary, Limited Stop Ordinary, Fair-Stage Ordinary, Town-to-Town, Point-to-Point, and Gramavandi services.

Officials said stickers will be displayed on eligible buses to help passengers identify services covered under the scheme. The scheme, one of the five guarantees announced by the UDF during its election campaign, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on June 15. The government will compensate KSRTC for the expenditure incurred in implementing the scheme.