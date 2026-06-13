Free bus travel for women, transgender persons begins in Kerala from June 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has released a list of bus categories in which free travel for women will be implemented under the Priyadarshini scheme from June 15, officials said on Saturday. According to the list, women and transgender persons will be able to travel free of charge on seven categories of ordinary buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.
The categories covered under the scheme are Ordinary, City Ordinary, Limited Stop Ordinary, Fair-Stage Ordinary, Town-to-Town, Point-to-Point, and Gramavandi services.
Officials said stickers will be displayed on eligible buses to help passengers identify services covered under the scheme. The scheme, one of the five guarantees announced by the UDF during its election campaign, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on June 15. The government will compensate KSRTC for the expenditure incurred in implementing the scheme.