Lord Ayyappa devotees organisation seeks CBI probe into Sabarimala gold loss

Murugan R Selvan, the national president of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS), on Friday said that the Congress-led UDF was accusing the CPI(M) of being behind the gold loss and questioned why it was not, therefore, handing over the probe to the CBI.

Speaking to reporters here, Selvan said that Lord Ayyappa was watching everything and expressed hope that Chief Minister V D Satheesan will consider handing over the case to the central agency.