What are the top headlines of today, April 29, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (April 29, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Madras HC orders CBI probe into Rs 397 crore transformer scam linked to Senthilbalaji; he denies irregularities
The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged Rs 397 crore transformer procurement scam during the tenure of former minister V Senthilbalaji, and asked the State and its agencies to hand over all records and extend full cooperation.
2) EU chief warns billions could be wasted if energy aid is not well targeted as Iran war bites
European Union countries must funnel their energy aid chiefly to vulnerable households and industries or risk wasting billions of euros as the Iran war hits oil and gas prices, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Wednesday.
3) RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother faces TMC protests for 'influencing voters' in booth
BJP's Panihati candidate Ratna Debnath, also the mother of RG Kar rape-murder victim, faced protests by TMC workers when she visited a booth in the assembly constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district where polling was underway on Wednesday.
4) Congress MP R Sudha seeks Prez intervention to cancel Perarivalan’s enrolment as advocate
The enrolment of AG. Perarivalan as an advocate by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 27 has triggered political reactions, particularly in Tamil Nadu’s politics. Raising strong objections, MP and senior advocate R Sudha has petitioned the President seeking immediate cancellation of the enrolment, calling it a setback to the integrity of the legal profession.
5) Yash’s Toxic release postponed for larger global release
The release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has been postponed from its previously scheduled date of June 4, 2026. The announcement was made by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations following the film’s presentation at CinemaCon.
6) Release 2.5 TMC water to Tamil Nadu: Cauvery Management Authority directs Karnataka
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Wednesday directed Karnataka to release 2.5 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of water to Tamil Nadu for May, accepting the State’s request at its 50th meeting held in Delhi.
7) WB polls: Voter turnout crosses 78 pc in second phase; Mamata-Suvendu duel sharpens battle
More than 78 per cent of 3.21 crore electors cast their votes in the second and final phase of West Bengal assembly polls on Wednesday amid sporadic violence reported in some parts of the state.
8) Kerala Crime Branch to probe dental student death case
The investigation into the death of a student at a private dental college in Kannur has been handed over to the state Crime Branch, authorities said on Wednesday.
9) Veteran Indian golfer Vijay Kumar dies
Veteran Indian golfer Vijay Kumar has died in his home town Lucknow due to a heart attack. He was 57.