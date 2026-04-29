Congress MP R Sudha seeks President’s intervention to cancel Perarivalan’s enrolment as advocate

CHENNAI: The enrolment of AG. Perarivalan as an advocate by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 27 has triggered political reactions, particularly in Tamil Nadu’s politics. Raising strong objections, MP and senior advocate R Sudha has petitioned the President seeking immediate cancellation of the enrolment, calling it a setback to the integrity of the legal profession.
Perarivalan, who spent over three decades in prison in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, was released by the Supreme Court in May 2022. Following his release, he completed a law degree and cleared the All India Bar Examination, making him eligible for enrolment under the Advocates Act.
However, Sudha argued that while Section 24A of the Advocates Act permits enrolment of individuals with past convictions after two years of release, the provision should not be applied mechanically in cases involving heinous offences such as terrorism. She termed the development a “black day” for the judiciary and said it undermines the sanctity of the legal profession.
The MP also flagged procedural concerns, questioning the timing of the enrolment, which she said was carried out in haste during the transition phase of the Bar Council’s leadership. She further alleged that the process lacked transparency.
In her Letter, Sudha additionally raised concerns about Perarivalan’s alleged past links with the banned LTTE, stating that granting him the right to practice law could have wider implications. She said the move would cause distress to the families of those killed in the 1991 assassination.
Seeking intervention, Sudha has requested the President to suspend the enrolment and prevent Perarivalan from practising in courts. She has also called for a judicial review by a larger bench of the Madras High Court and an inquiry into the manner in which the enrolment was cleared.
As of now, there has been no official response from the President’s office regarding the MP’s petition.