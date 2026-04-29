Congress MP R Sudha seeks President’s intervention to cancel Perarivalan’s enrolment as advocate

The MP also flagged procedural concerns, questioning the timing of the enrolment, which she said was carried out in haste during the transition phase of the Bar Council’s leadership. She further alleged that the process lacked transparency.

In her Letter, Sudha additionally raised concerns about Perarivalan’s alleged past links with the banned LTTE, stating that granting him the right to practice law could have wider implications. She said the move would cause distress to the families of those killed in the 1991 assassination.

Seeking intervention, Sudha has requested the President to suspend the enrolment and prevent Perarivalan from practising in courts. She has also called for a judicial review by a larger bench of the Madras High Court and an inquiry into the manner in which the enrolment was cleared.