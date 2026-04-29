RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother faces TMC protests for 'influencing voters' in booth

Central security force jawans helped her leave the place.

She urged the central forces to take action against those who are creating trouble and intimidating voters.

An EC official said the poll panel has sought a report into the alleged incident.

A TMC leader accused Debnath of trying to influence voters and disrupt the election process. "No one threatened her. She was staging a drama," he said.

Earlier in the day, Debnath cast her vote in Sodepur and said women's safety would be her top priority.

She exuded confidence that people would vote for a regime change and free West Bengal from "the misrule of TMC".

"The TMC failed to address the worsening law and order situation in the state. Only one arrest has been made in the RG Kar case. How did the accused get access to a secure place supposedly guarded by hospital security?" she told reporters.