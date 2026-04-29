Madras HC orders CBI probe into Rs 397 crore transformer scam linked to Senthilbalaji

While pronouncing the orders, the court also asked the CBI to conduct fresh investigation based on the materials. It further directed the State Government, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to extend full cooperation to the CBI for conducting an effective investigation and to ensure that all documents are placed before the central agency.

The Bench also ordered the DVAC to transfer all files connected with the case to the officer in charge of the investigation, who shall be appointed within two weeks from the date of the order.

It then directed the CBI to take earnest steps to conduct the investigation in an effective manner and file a report, observing that the findings in the order are limited to the necessity of investigation by an independent agency and shall not influence the merits of the case.

A detailed order is awaited.