Cinema

Rocking star Yash’s Toxic release postponed for larger global release

According to the makers, the decision was taken after the film received a response from international distributors at the event, leading to plans for a wider global release.
Still of Yash from the movie 'Toxic'
Still of Yash from the movie 'Toxic'
Updated on

CHENNAI: The release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has been postponed from its previously scheduled date of June 4, 2026. The announcement was made by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations following the film’s presentation at CinemaCon.

According to the makers, the decision was taken after the film received a response from international distributors at the event, leading to plans for a wider global release. The team is currently working on distribution agreements and partnerships before confirming a new release date.

In a statement, Yash said the response at CinemaCon “reaffirmed” the team’s belief that the film should reach a global audience. He added, “Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon. At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar”.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the script with Yash, the film features a cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. A revised release date has not yet been announced.

KVN Productions
Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups
actor Yash
CinemaCon

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