Rocking star Yash’s Toxic release postponed for larger global release

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the script with Yash, the film features a cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. A revised release date has not yet been announced.