WB polls: Voter turnout crosses 78 pc in second phase; Mamata-Suvendu duel sharpens battle

As she sat outside a booth amid heavy deployment of central forces, Adhikari arrived there and declared, "I will not allow any hooliganism." Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to "rig" the election by using central forces, election observers and officials. "The BJP wants to rig this election. Polls in Bengal are usually peaceful. Is there a goonda raj here?" she posed while alleging the CRPF personnel had visited the homes of TMC leaders late on Tuesday night, causing fear.