What are the top headlines of today, April 27, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (April 27, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Iran proposes to reopen Strait of Hormuz without nuclear agreement
Iran is offering to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear programme, two regional officials with knowledge of the proposal said on Monday.
2) Thousands of motorists throng fuel outlets fearing petrol, diesel shortage in Andhra
Thousands of motorists thronged fuel retail outlets in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, fearing a shortage, even as the government assured that there would be "no shortage of petrol and diesel".
3) India, New Zealand ink free trade agreement
India and New Zealand on Monday inked a free trade agreement, aimed at boosting two-way commerce and investments.
4) Justice must be seen to be done: Kejriwal on refusal to appear in excise case before HC judge
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying he will not appear in the excise case personally or through a lawyer before her, the party said on Monday.
5) Iran's FM Araghchi calls his Islamabad visit 'successful' after arriving in Russia
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, after arrival in Russia on Monday, said that his trip to Islamabad was “very productive” and involved “good consultations" with Pakistan's top leadership, amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks to resolve the war in West Asia.
6) Madras HC dismisses plea seeking inquiry into Vijay's Rs 12.60 crore loan disclosure to wife
The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking an inquiry into Actor & TVK chief Vijay stating in his election affidavit that he had lent Rs 12.60 crore to his wife. The order was passed in a case filed by Venkatesh, a voter from the Perambur constituency.
7) 2030 Commonwealth Games: SC orders status quo on Asaram's ashram land
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo till May 4 on the land allotted to self-styled "godman" Asaram's ashram in Ahmedabad that the Gujarat government wants to take over to develop sports infrastructure ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
8) Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman head to court in high-stakes showdown over AI
Technology tycoons Elon Musk and Sam Altman are poised to face off in a high-stakes trial revolving around the alleged betrayal, deceit and unbridled ambition that blurred the bickering billionaires' once-shared vision for the development of artificial intelligence.
9) Akola hottest in India at 46.9 deg C; Vidarbha under grip of heat wave
Akola in Maharashtra has recorded the highest temperature in the country at 46.9°C, while Nagpur and several other parts of Vidarbha reeled under a severe heat wave, MeT officials said on Monday.
10) Rajya Sabha chairman approves merger of Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs in BJP; AAP reduced to 3 members
Amid questions raised in some quarters over his decision to quit the AAP, Raghav Chadha on Monday said the work environment in Arvind Kejriwal's party had turned "toxic" with leaders stopped from working, and asserted that "one or two persons can be wrong, but not all seven".