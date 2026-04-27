Thousands of motorists throng fuel outlets fearing petrol, diesel shortage in Andhra

"Not only Guntur, this is the situation across the state. We are receiving information that diesel is getting exhausted everywhere from our dealers," he told reporters.

"We are expecting that 70 to 80 per cent of petrol bunks will get fuel by tomorrow (April 28), he said, claiming that last week oil companies were intent on giving less fuel to dealers and stopped diesel supply, which led to this crisis." People are thronging to bunks where fuel is available, he said, and appealed to consumers not to panic or hoard fuel. All petrol bunks will be supplied with fuel and things will return to normal in a couple of days, he asserted.

Meanwhile, Polavaram district collector Dinesh Kumar issued a statement saying that "petrol and diesel supply is normal".

"There is no fuel shortage. There is no need for people to panic," Kumar said in an official release.

He advised people not to resort to unnecessary bulk purchase of fuel and called on them to pass on information in the event of a shortage.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy directed officials to ensure that transport services are not affected even amid temporary disruption to petrol and diesel supply.

Calling on transport services to be alert, the minister said people should not be inconvenienced.