Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman head to court in high-stakes showdown over AI

Trial promises clashing testimony from two tech titans

Musk, who invested about USD 38 million in OpenAI from December 2015 through May 2017, initially was seeking more than USD 100 billion in damages.

But any damages now are likely to be much smaller after a series of pre-trial rulings that went against Musk. Musk has since abandoned a bid for damages for himself and instead is seeking an unspecified amount of money to be paid to fund the altruistic efforts of OpenAI's charitable arm. The money would be paid primarily by OpenAI's for-profit operations and Microsoft, which became the company's biggest investor after Musk cut off his funding.

Musk's lawsuit also seeks Altman's ouster from OpenAI's board. Musk's decision to stop funding the company contributed to a bitter falling out between the former allies. Musk says he was responding to deceptive conduct that OpenAI's board picked up on when it fired Altman as CEO in 2023, before he got his job back days later.

But the trial also carries risks for Musk, who last month was held liable by another jury for defrauding investors during his USD 44 billion takeover of Twitter in 2022. Any damaging details about Musk and his business tactics could be particularly hurtful now because his rocket ship maker, SpaceX, plans to go public this summer in an initial public offering that could make him the world's first trillionaire.

However, it turns out, the trial is expected to provide riveting theatre, with contrasting testimony from two of technology's most influential and polarising figures in the 54-year-old Musk and the 41-year-old Altman.

“Part of this is about whether a jury believes the people who will testify and whether they are credible,” Gonzalez Rogers said during a court hearing earlier this year while explaining why she believes the case merited a trial. The judge will make the final decision on the case, with the jury serving in an advisory role.