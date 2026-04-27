Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi calls his Islamabad visit 'successful'

The first round of peace talks between Iran and the US, held on April 11 and 12, failed to bring the desired result for the parties to the conflict.

Araghchi on Sunday landed in Pakistan for the second time in three days and met Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir here before departing for Russia amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks with the US.

The Iranian minister, who left Islamabad on Saturday, came from Oman, where he held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on security in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts to end the Iran-US conflict.

"It is only natural that, as two coastal countries bordering this strait, we should stay in close contact to safeguard our shared interests and coordinate any actions related to it, especially since the interests of Iran and Oman are directly involved in this matter,” Araghchi said.