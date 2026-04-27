Madras HC dismisses plea seeking inquiry into Vijay's Rs 12.60 crore loan disclosure to wife

In his petition, Venkatesh said that Sangeetha Vijay had filed for divorce from Vijay, and therefore the declaration in the nomination papers that Rs 12.60 crore had been lent to her raised suspicion.

The petitioner further argued that disclosing asset details in an election affidavit is not a mere formality, and suppressing true facts would amount to cheating the electoral process.

He also alleged that no proper explanation had been given in the affidavit regarding Rs 20 crore provided to a private educational trust. Hearing the matter, a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan said that a similar petition seeking the same relief had already been dismissed earlier, and therefore this case could not be entertained.