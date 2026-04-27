'Not all seven MPs can be wrong': Raghav Chadha on exit from AAP

The Rajya Sabha MP said that for the past few years, he had been feeling that he was "the right man in the wrong party" and was left with only three choices -- to leave politics, to remain in the party and try to fix things or to take his energy and experience to another platform and continue doing "positive politics".

"That's why I, not alone, but along with six other MPs, decided to break the relationship with this political party," he said.

Drawing a parallel with a toxic workplace, Chadha said if people are stopped from working, their hard work is suppressed, and they are silenced, adding that the right decision is to leave such an environment.

He also said he would continue to raise issues of ordinary citizens with more energy and enthusiasm, and hoped to find and implement solutions more effectively on the new political platform.