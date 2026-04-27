Justice must be seen to be done: Kejriwal on refusal to appear in excise case before HC judge

Pointing to a "grave miscarriage of justice", Kejriwal, in a four-page letter, said he has "serious and unreconciled" concerns regarding the matter.

"I have decided that I shall not participate in the further proceedings in this matter, either in person or through counsel. I do not take this step lightly," Kejriwal added.

In his letter, Kejriwal further said that "justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done".

"The principle that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done, is among the most sacred assurances that a court gives to a citizen in a democracy," he said.

The assurance cannot be dishonoured by asking the citizen to ignore what "anyone can plainly see" in a case like this, he added in the letter.

The letter also invoked the principles of Satyagraha and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, with Kejriwal saying that his intent is "strengthening of judiciary and prevent its weakening".

He added that he has given the authority an opportunity to consider and correct what he perceived to be a grave miscarriage of justice.