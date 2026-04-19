What are the top headlines of today, April 19, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 7 headlines of the day (April 19, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) DMK rolls out ‘Chennai Super-6’ blueprint, targets mobility, civic upgrades, tech jobs
DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled the party’s Chennai district manifesto at Anna Arivalayam, laying out a six-point urban roadmap focused on mobility, infrastructure, civic amenities and high-value employment.
2) Atleast 18 feared dead in blast at firecrackers manufacturing unit in TN
At least 22 people were charred to death, and six others sustained grievous injuries following a massive explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit near here, police said on Sunday.
3) Serious criminal cases among TN assembly candidates rise to 10%
The number of candidates with serious criminal charges in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has increased to 404—representing 10% of all contestants, up from 6% in 2021. This is according to a joint report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch.
4) Election Commission shunts out Tamil Nadu IG (intelligence) Senthil Velan, posts Avinash Kumar
With just five days left for assembly polls in TN the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a directive to the state government to transfer KA Senthil Velan, Inspector general of police, intelligence and post Avinash Kumar as the new IG, intelligence.
5) TVK backs independent in Palaniswami’s Edappadi turf after nomination rejection
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor C Joseph Vijay on Sunday announced support for an independent candidate in Edappadi, the home constituency of AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami, following the rejection of its nominee’s papers.
6) Iran doubles down on closing Strait of Hormuz as ceasefire inches toward expiration
Iran doubled down on its pledge to restrict ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in place, as mediators scrambled to secure further talks before the ceasefire expires this week.
7) Iranian official says US 'maximalist' demands stall face-to-face talks
Iran is not yet ready to hold a new round of face-to-face talks with US officials, a senior Iranian official said Saturday, citing Washington's refusal to abandon “maximalist” demands on key issues.