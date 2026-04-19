Serious criminal cases among TN assembly candidates rise to 10%

CHENNAI: The number of candidates with serious criminal charges in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has increased to 404—representing 10% of all contestants, up from 6% in 2021. This is according to a joint report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch.
The analysis reviewed affidavits from 3,992 out of 4,023 candidates, noting that 31 affidavits were unavailable on the Election Commission website.
Overall, 722 candidates (18%) have declared criminal cases of any kind. Among major parties, the AIADMK has the highest proportion of candidates facing serious charges at 35%, followed by the PMK (33%), BJP (27%), TVK (19%), and DMK (18%).
The report also reveals that 18% of candidates face charges related to crimes against women. Additionally, 13 candidates have been charged with murder, and 44 with attempt to murder.
Candidate wealth has also surged. Nearly 981 candidates (25%) are millionaires, compared to 18% in 2021. The average asset value has jumped sharply from Rs.1.72 crore to Rs 5.17 crore.
The ADR has called for stricter electoral reforms, including disqualifying candidates with serious criminal records and ensuring greater transparency. It warned that the rising trend could undermine democratic values in the long run.