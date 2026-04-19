Serious criminal cases among TN assembly candidates rise to 10%

The report also reveals that 18% of candidates face charges related to crimes against women. Additionally, 13 candidates have been charged with murder, and 44 with attempt to murder.

Candidate wealth has also surged. Nearly 981 candidates (25%) are millionaires, compared to 18% in 2021. The average asset value has jumped sharply from Rs.1.72 crore to Rs 5.17 crore.

The ADR has called for stricter electoral reforms, including disqualifying candidates with serious criminal records and ensuring greater transparency. It warned that the rising trend could undermine democratic values in the long run.