Iran doubles down on closing Strait of Hormuz as ceasefire inches toward expiration

Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said in a televised interview that Tehran would continue to threaten commercial vessels transiting the critical waterway, after it fired on ships attempting to pass on Saturday.

“It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot,” Qalibaf, who is Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, said.

Iran's navy has warned ships against transiting the strait, a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil normally passes. After a brief uptick in transit attempts on Saturday, vessels in the Persian Gulf held their positions, wary after two India-flagged ships were fired on mid-transit and forced to turn back.

Their retreat returned the Strait to its pre-ceasefire status quo, threatening to deepen the global energy crisis and push the parties toward renewed conflict as the war entered its eighth week.