Tamil Nadu: At least 22 killed in massive explosion at Virudhunagar firecracker unit

The blast is believed to have originated in the front veranda area, where workers were allegedly handling raw materials and giving finishing to the firecrackers.

The impact of the blast was so severe that at least three rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were completely levelled.

"We have recovered 18 bodies so far, many of which were charred beyond recognition," a police official told PTI.

Of the six injured, three are women and have sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, the official added.

Sources said fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours. Rescue operations were significantly hampered as crackers continued to burst long after the initial explosion. There are fears that more workers may be trapped under the debris.

This incident marks the deadliest industrial accident in the region this year. It comes just days after a similar blast in the Vembakottai area of the same district that claimed four lives.