Iranian official says US 'maximalist' demands stall face-to-face talks

In an interview with The Associated Press on the margins of a diplomacy forum in Turkiye, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh also said his country will not hand over its enriched uranium to the United States, rejecting claims made by US President Donald Trump.

“I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to the United States,” Khatibzadeh said. “This is a non-starter, and I can assure you that while we are ready to address any concerns that we do have, we're not going to accept things that are nonstarters.”

On Friday, Trump said that the US will go into Iran and “get all the nuclear dust,” referring to the 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites badly damaged by US military strikes last year.