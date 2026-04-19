2026 TN elections | DMK rolls out ‘Chennai Super-6’ blueprint, targets mobility, civic upgrades, tech jobs

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled the party’s Chennai district manifesto at Anna Arivalayam, laying out a six-point urban roadmap focused on mobility, infrastructure, civic amenities and high-value employment.
Branded “Chennai Super-6” under the “Dravidian Model 2.0”, the manifesto promises upgraded public amenities, including improvements in tenements through residents’ welfare women’s associations with government funding. It assures RO-purified drinking water in areas without Metro Water links and regulated supply in covered zones, along with installation of high-intensity streetlights across all neighbourhoods. A world-class cultural centre for art, music and literature has also been proposed.
To improve connectivity, the party plans to operate 1,000 mini-buses linking interior streets with bus stops, Metro and railway stations. An artificial intelligence-based traffic management system is proposed to ease congestion and reduce travel time by up to 25 per cent.
The document sets timelines for key projects, including completion of the Chennai Peripheral Road from Ennore to Poonjeri and over ten major infrastructure works by 2027. Metro rail expansion and stormwater drain works are targeted for 2028, while the underground sewerage network is slated for completion by 2027. Upgraded roads with wider footpaths, tree cover and public sanitation facilities are promised by 2029.
On stray dogs, the party proposed a humane and scientific approach by expanding the Animal Birth Control programme, tripling veterinary staff and dog catchers, and creating larger shelters with NGOs.
It also proposes a global hub for AI, animation, visual effects, gaming and immersive technologies with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, projected to generate 20,000 high-paying jobs through a Global Talent Gateway, backed by advanced skill development and research centres.
Chennai district secretaries, including Ma Subramanian and P K Sekarbabu, were present at the event.