2026 TN elections | DMK rolls out ‘Chennai Super-6’ blueprint, targets mobility, civic upgrades, tech jobs

Branded “Chennai Super-6” under the “Dravidian Model 2.0”, the manifesto promises upgraded public amenities, including improvements in tenements through residents’ welfare women’s associations with government funding. It assures RO-purified drinking water in areas without Metro Water links and regulated supply in covered zones, along with installation of high-intensity streetlights across all neighbourhoods. A world-class cultural centre for art, music and literature has also been proposed.

To improve connectivity, the party plans to operate 1,000 mini-buses linking interior streets with bus stops, Metro and railway stations. An artificial intelligence-based traffic management system is proposed to ease congestion and reduce travel time by up to 25 per cent.