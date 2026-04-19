2026 TN elections | TVK backs independent in Palaniswami’s Edappadi turf after nomination rejection

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor C Joseph Vijay on Sunday announced support for an independent candidate in Edappadi, the home constituency of AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami, following the rejection of its nominee’s papers.
In a statement, Vijay said the party would back K Premkumar, a former functionary of his fan club (TVMI), who is contesting as an independent. “I extend my greetings to the people of Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district. K Premkumar, who is contesting as an independent, is one among us and has earlier served in our fan club,” he said.
Declaring the party’s decision, Vijay urged voters to treat Premkumar as the party’s candidate in the constituency. “I request voters to support him and cast their vote for the ‘television box’ symbol allotted to him at serial number 12,” he said.
Alleging that attempts were made to block the party from contesting, Vijay said the result should send out a message. “Those who tried to stall our symbol and seek victory through other means should be answered through his win,” he said, appealing to cadre and voters to ensure a decisive margin.