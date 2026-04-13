What are the top headlines of today, April 13, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (April 13, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Pope Leo says he does not fear Trump, citing Gospel as he pushes back in feud over Iran war
US-born Pope Leo XIV pushed back Monday on President Donald Trump's broadside against him over the US-Israel war in Iran, telling reporters that the Vatican's appeals for peace and reconciliation are rooted in the Gospel, and that he doesn't fear the Trump administration.
2) Iran threatens ports in Mideast as US military set to impose shipping blockade
The US military announced it will begin a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday, as President Donald Trump sought to pressure Iran in a move that risks driving oil prices even higher and renewing the war.
3) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s final journey draws huge crowds in Mumbai
"Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar..." The strains of that wistful song played in the background at the Shivaji Park crematorium on Monday as hundreds of people gathered inside -- and outside -- to bid music legend Asha Bhosle a final sayonara.
4) Mathura boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 15
The death toll in the boat capsize incident in the Yamuna river here has climbed to 15 after the recovery of two more bodies on Monday, officials said.
5) Centre asked us to consider discontinuing bonus for paddy: TN CM; Sitharaman hits back
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Centre had asked the state to review its existing bonus policy and consider discontinuing it on paddy and asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman whether she was willing to place the letter in this regard in public domain.
6) Chess: Vaishali loses and throws women's Candidates wide open
Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali went down to China's Jiner Zhu on Sunday, throwing the Candidates tournament wide open with just two rounds remaining in the event that will select the challenger to women's world champion Wenjun Ju.
7) Sports Minister pushing for Formula 1 return to India in 2027, F1 sources say unlikely
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said he is pushing for a Formula 1 race in India in 2027 by streamlining the tax-related hurdles that led to the event leaving the country in 2013 after three editions.
8) Workers’ protest over wage hike turns violent in Noida, vehicles torched
Vehicles were torched, property was vandalised and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida on Monday as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent, police said.
9) Umar Khalid seeks review of SC verdict denying him bail, prays for open-court hearing
Student activist Umar Khalid has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of a verdict that denied him bail while observing that there were reasonable grounds to believe the allegations levelled against him in connection with the conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.
10) At least 100 dead in Nigeria after air force 'misfire' on market, sources say
A Nigerian Air Force strike targeting jihadi rebels hit a local market in northeastern Nigeria, killing over 100 civilians including children and injuring many others, a rights group and local media reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed a misfire without providing details.